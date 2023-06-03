The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.136 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 150 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Saturday at 10:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Orioles.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has six doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while hitting .233.

Flores has picked up a hit in 51.2% of his 43 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.0% of those games.

In six games this season, he has homered (14.0%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

Flores has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games.

In 13 games this season (30.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .245 AVG .279 .288 OBP .340 .551 SLG .442 7 XBH 3 4 HR 2 8 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 19 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings