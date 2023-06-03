The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.136 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 150 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Saturday at 10:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Orioles.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores has six doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while hitting .233.
  • Flores has picked up a hit in 51.2% of his 43 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.0% of those games.
  • In six games this season, he has homered (14.0%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Flores has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games.
  • In 13 games this season (30.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
.245 AVG .279
.288 OBP .340
.551 SLG .442
7 XBH 3
4 HR 2
8 RBI 3
11/3 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 0
24 GP 19
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish (2-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.89 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.89, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
