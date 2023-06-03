Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Orioles - June 3
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.136 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 150 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Saturday at 10:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Orioles.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has six doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while hitting .233.
- Flores has picked up a hit in 51.2% of his 43 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.0% of those games.
- In six games this season, he has homered (14.0%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Flores has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games.
- In 13 games this season (30.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.245
|AVG
|.279
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.551
|SLG
|.442
|7
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (2-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.89 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.89, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
