Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins will play Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in baseball with 76 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 17th in baseball with a .403 slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (264 total runs).

The Twins rank 20th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.42).

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.172).

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 33 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks last in the majors with a .346 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians rank 24th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 206 (3.6 per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Cleveland has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.89 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Guardians rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (4-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.

His last appearance was on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Gray is trying to record his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.

Gray is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the mound.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen (2-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Allen will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros L 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Home Bailey Ober Aaron Civale 6/3/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians - Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays - Away Louie Varland Shane McClanahan 6/7/2023 Rays - Away Pablo Lopez Zach Eflin 6/8/2023 Rays - Away Bailey Ober Tyler Glasnow 6/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Orioles W 5-0 Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells 5/30/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Gibson 5/31/2023 Orioles W 12-8 Away Shane Bieber Keegan Akin 6/1/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Tanner Bibee Pablo Lopez 6/2/2023 Twins L 1-0 Away Aaron Civale Bailey Ober 6/3/2023 Twins - Away Logan Allen Sonny Gray 6/4/2023 Twins - Away Triston McKenzie Joe Ryan 6/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Shane Bieber James Paxton 6/7/2023 Red Sox - Home Tanner Bibee Chris Sale 6/8/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Garrett Whitlock 6/9/2023 Astros - Home Logan Allen Cristian Javier

