Shea Theodore will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers meet on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Theodore available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Shea Theodore vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Theodore Season Stats Insights

Theodore's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:25 per game on the ice, is +16.

Theodore has a goal in eight games this season through 55 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Theodore has a point in 32 of 55 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 28 of 55 games this year, Theodore has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Theodore's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Theodore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Theodore Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 55 Games 3 41 Points 3 8 Goals 1 33 Assists 2

