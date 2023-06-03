Reilly Smith will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Looking to bet on Smith's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Reilly Smith vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith has averaged 16:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

Smith has a goal in 22 games this year out of 78 games played, including multiple goals four times.

In 43 of 78 games this season, Smith has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

In 24 of 78 games this season, Smith has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Smith has an implied probability of 53.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Smith has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Smith Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 78 Games 3 56 Points 1 26 Goals 0 30 Assists 1

