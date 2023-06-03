Nicolas Roy will be in action Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Roy's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Nicolas Roy vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Roy Season Stats Insights

In 65 games this season, Roy has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 16:17 on the ice per game.

Roy has scored a goal in 13 of 65 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Roy has a point in 26 of 65 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Roy has an assist in 14 of 65 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Roy hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.8% of Roy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Roy Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 65 Games 4 30 Points 2 14 Goals 2 16 Assists 0

