The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.293 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Saturday at 10:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger has six doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .239.

Haniger has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Haniger has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 of 31 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .222 AVG .235 .267 OBP .235 .259 SLG .647 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 3 RBI 5 7/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 13 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings