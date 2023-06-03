Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Orioles - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.293 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Saturday at 10:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger has six doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .239.
- Haniger has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Haniger has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 of 31 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.267
|OBP
|.235
|.259
|SLG
|.647
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (30.8%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.89 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .257 batting average against him.
