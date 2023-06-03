On Saturday, Mike Yastrzemski (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 10:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .262.

In 68.4% of his games this year (26 of 38), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 15.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 28.9% of his games this season (11 of 38), with two or more RBI five times (13.2%).

In 52.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .357 AVG .241 .372 OBP .305 .524 SLG .519 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 4 RBI 10 8/1 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 20 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (65.0%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings