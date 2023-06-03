Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Orioles - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Mike Yastrzemski (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 10:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .262.
- In 68.4% of his games this year (26 of 38), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 15.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 28.9% of his games this season (11 of 38), with two or more RBI five times (13.2%).
- In 52.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.357
|AVG
|.241
|.372
|OBP
|.305
|.524
|SLG
|.519
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|10
|8/1
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (75.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (65.0%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Bradish (2-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.89 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
