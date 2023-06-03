Michael Amadio will be in action Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to bet on Amadio's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Michael Amadio vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +185)

0.5 points (Over odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Amadio Season Stats Insights

Amadio's plus-minus this season, in 12:12 per game on the ice, is +2.

Amadio has scored a goal in 15 of 67 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Amadio has a point in 22 games this year (out of 67), including multiple points three times.

Amadio has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 67 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 35.1% that Amadio hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Amadio has an implied probability of 23.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Amadio Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 67 Games 4 27 Points 1 16 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

