Mark Stone will be on the ice Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to bet on Stone's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mark Stone vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 43 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

In Stone's 43 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 26 of 43 games this season, Stone has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Stone has an assist in 18 of 43 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 59.2% that Stone hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Stone going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 43 Games 2 38 Points 0 17 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

