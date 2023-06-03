LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Orioles - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .356 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on June 3 at 10:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.407) this season, fueled by 46 hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- Wade will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.
- Wade has gotten a hit in 32 of 52 games this season (61.5%), including 12 multi-hit games (23.1%).
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 52), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has driven in a run in 14 games this season (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 42.3% of his games this season (22 of 52), with two or more runs four times (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.233
|.406
|OBP
|.468
|.585
|SLG
|.465
|7
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|5
|11/10
|K/BB
|14/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (29.6%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.89 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.