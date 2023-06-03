LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .356 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on June 3 at 10:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.407) this season, fueled by 46 hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Wade will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.

Wade has gotten a hit in 32 of 52 games this season (61.5%), including 12 multi-hit games (23.1%).

He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 52), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has driven in a run in 14 games this season (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 42.3% of his games this season (22 of 52), with two or more runs four times (7.7%).

Home Away 16 GP 14 .283 AVG .233 .406 OBP .468 .585 SLG .465 7 XBH 4 4 HR 3 8 RBI 5 11/10 K/BB 14/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 27 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (29.6%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

