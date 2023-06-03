Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Golden Knights-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:08 per game on the ice, is +2.

In 23 of 76 games this year, Marchessault has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Marchessault has a point in 43 of 76 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Marchessault has an assist in 25 of 76 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Marchessault hits the over on his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Marchessault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 76 Games 4 57 Points 0 28 Goals 0 29 Assists 0

