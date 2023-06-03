Jack Eichel will be in action Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. There are prop bets for Eichel available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jack Eichel vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -204)

0.5 points (Over odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 67 games this season, Eichel has a plus-minus rating of +26, while averaging 18:46 on the ice per game.

In Eichel's 67 games played this season he's scored in 21 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 43 of 67 games this season, Eichel has registered a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

Eichel has an assist in 33 of 67 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Eichel's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 67.1% that he hits the over.

There is a 50% chance of Eichel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Eichel Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 67 Games 3 66 Points 3 27 Goals 1 39 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.