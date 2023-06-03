The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis (.421 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Saturday at 10:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 50 hits, which ranks first among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .282 with 17 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

Davis has had a hit in 31 of 52 games this year (59.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (28.8%).

He has gone deep in 17.3% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

Davis has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (16 of 52), with two or more RBI seven times (13.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (38.5%), including multiple runs in four games.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .241 AVG .340 .318 OBP .421 .362 SLG .660 3 XBH 6 2 HR 5 7 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 24 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

