J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Orioles - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis (.421 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Saturday at 10:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 50 hits, which ranks first among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .282 with 17 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- Davis has had a hit in 31 of 52 games this year (59.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (28.8%).
- He has gone deep in 17.3% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Davis has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (16 of 52), with two or more RBI seven times (13.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (38.5%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.241
|AVG
|.340
|.318
|OBP
|.421
|.362
|SLG
|.660
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (50.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (2-1 with a 3.89 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.