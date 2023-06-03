Ivan Barbashev will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers play on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Barbashev's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 16:45 on the ice per game.

In Barbashev's 82 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Barbashev has a point in 35 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Barbashev has had an assist in a game 27 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Barbashev hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Barbashev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 5 45 Points 7 16 Goals 1 29 Assists 6

