Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 1 on June 3, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jack Eichel, Matthew Tkachuk and others are available when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Eichel, who has scored 66 points in 67 games (27 goals and 39 assists).
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Stars
|May. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)
Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 49 assists to total 65 points (0.8 per game).
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|May. 23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
Jonathan Marchessault Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)
Jonathan Marchessault has scored 28 goals and added 29 assists through 76 games for Vegas.
Marchessault Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|May. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|May. 21
|1
|1
|2
|3
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
Tkachuk has scored 40 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 69 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Florida offense with 109 total points (1.4 per game). He averages 4.1 shots per game, shooting 12.3%.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
Put your picks to the test and bet on Golden Knights vs. Panthers player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a key piece of the offense for Florida with 78 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 55 assists in 68 games.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.