Golden Knights vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 1
The Vegas Golden Knights take their home ice at T-Mobile Arena against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 3, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are favored, with -130 odds on the moneyline, in this game against the Panthers, who have +110 moneyline odds.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-130)
|Panthers (+110)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have put together a 38-22 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Vegas has a 31-18 record (winning 63.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- The Golden Knights have a 56.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas' past 10 games have not gone over once.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the NHL with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have given up 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.
- The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +42.
