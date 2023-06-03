The Vegas Golden Knights take their home ice at T-Mobile Arena against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 3, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are favored, with -130 odds on the moneyline, in this game against the Panthers, who have +110 moneyline odds.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-130) Panthers (+110) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have put together a 38-22 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Vegas has a 31-18 record (winning 63.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

The Golden Knights have a 56.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 288 (6th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas' past 10 games have not gone over once.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the NHL with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

On defense, the Golden Knights have given up 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.

The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +42.

