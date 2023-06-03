The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers meet in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are favored (-130) against the Panthers (+110).

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends

In 57 games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

The Golden Knights have won 72.2% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (13-5).

The Panthers have been an underdog in 15 games this season, with 11 upset wins (73.3%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Vegas is 11-4 (winning 73.3% of the time).

Florida has 14 games this season playing as an underdog by +110 or longer, and is 11-3 in those contests.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+135) Michael Amadio 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+175) - Reilly Smith 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+145)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 0-0 4-5-1 6.1 3.6 2.2

