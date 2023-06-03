Golden Knights vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers meet in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are favored (-130) against the Panthers (+110).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-130
|+110
|-
|Make your bet on DraftKings!
|BetMGM
|-130
|+110
|5.5
|Make your pick with BetMGM!
|PointsBet
|-135
|+115
|5.5
|Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Panthers
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- In 57 games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.
- The Golden Knights have won 72.2% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (13-5).
- The Panthers have been an underdog in 15 games this season, with 11 upset wins (73.3%).
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Vegas is 11-4 (winning 73.3% of the time).
- Florida has 14 games this season playing as an underdog by +110 or longer, and is 11-3 in those contests.
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+155)
|0.5 (+110)
|2.5 (+135)
|Michael Amadio
|0.5 (+300)
|0.5 (+175)
|-
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (-115)
|2.5 (+145)
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-2-1
|0-0
|4-5-1
|6.1
|3.6
|2.2
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.