Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers playing at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 3 on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are listed with -130 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+110).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will take home the victory in Saturday's Stanley Cup Final action.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-130)

Golden Knights (-130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 16-10-26 in overtime contests on their way to a 51-22-9 overall record.

Vegas is 24-8-6 (54 points) in its 38 games decided by one goal.

In the 13 games this season the Golden Knights registered only one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas has taken 14 points from the 21 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (4-11-6 record).

The Golden Knights are 58-3-2 in the 63 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 118 points).

In the 30 games when Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 22-7-1 record (45 points).

In the 46 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 34-7-5 (73 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 47 times, and went 25-18-4 (54 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 15th 31.6 Shots 36.9 1st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 18th 20.3% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.