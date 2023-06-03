Saturday's playoff slate features the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Florida Panthers in the first game of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA 1/12/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 4-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league action in goals against.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers concede 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.

The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players