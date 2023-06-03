The San Francisco Giants (28-29) take a three-game losing run into a home contest versus the Baltimore Orioles (36-21), at 10:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Alex Cobb (4-2) for the Giants and Kyle Bradish (2-1) for the Orioles.

Giants vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (4-2, 3.05 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (2-1, 3.89 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (4-2) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed four innings while giving up seven earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 3.05 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .279.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 11 starts this season, Cobb has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

Bradish (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 26-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to his opponents.

Bradish is looking to record his fifth quality start of the year.

Bradish will look to extend a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per outing).

