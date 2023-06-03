Bookmakers have set player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Adley Rutschman and others when the San Francisco Giants host the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park on Saturday at 10:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Cobb Stats

The Giants will send Alex Cobb (4-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Cobb has made seven starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

The 35-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.05), 51st in WHIP (1.403), and 40th in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers May. 28 4.0 7 7 7 5 4 at Twins May. 23 7.0 6 3 3 8 1 vs. Phillies May. 16 3.1 5 2 2 3 5 at Diamondbacks May. 11 7.1 7 0 0 3 2 vs. Brewers May. 6 7.0 5 0 0 5 2

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Wade Stats

Wade has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 35 walks and 17 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.407/.459 so far this year.

Wade hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .326 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 31 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates May. 29 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has seven doubles, eight home runs, 43 walks and 28 RBI (58 total hits).

He's slashing .283/.404/.434 so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 31 4-for-5 1 0 1 4 vs. Guardians May. 30 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rangers May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Ryan Mountcastle Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Mountcastle Stats

Ryan Mountcastle has put up 53 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .233/.269/.441 on the season.

Mountcastle Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 28 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

