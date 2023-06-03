The San Francisco Giants (28-29) will lean on LaMonte Wade Jr when they host Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (36-21) at Oracle Park on Saturday, June 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:05 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Orioles (+115). The total is 8 runs for this contest.

Giants vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (4-2, 3.05 ERA) vs Kyle Bradish - BAL (2-1, 3.89 ERA)

Giants vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 11 out of the 27 games, or 40.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have a record of 7-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (36.8% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Giants have a 2-4 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Orioles have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (57.7%) in those contests.

The Orioles have a win-loss record of 6-7 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Orioles had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Giants vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+260)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 3rd Win NL West +2000 - 4th

