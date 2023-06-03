The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger will hit the field against the Baltimore Orioles and Anthony Santander on Saturday at 10:05 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are seventh-best in baseball with 77 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .418.

The Giants have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.248).

San Francisco has the No. 15 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (259 total runs).

The Giants rank 16th in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.

Giants hitters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.

San Francisco's 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.277).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Cobb (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.05 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Cobb has registered five quality starts this year.

Cobb will try to collect his eighth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Brewers L 7-5 Away Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/29/2023 Pirates W 14-4 Home Anthony DeSclafani Rich Hill 5/30/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Home John Brebbia Johan Oviedo 5/31/2023 Pirates L 9-4 Home Alex Wood Mitch Keller 6/2/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Home Logan Webb Dean Kremer 6/3/2023 Orioles - Home Alex Cobb Kyle Bradish 6/4/2023 Orioles - Home Anthony DeSclafani Tyler Wells 6/6/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Wood Dinelson Lamet 6/7/2023 Rockies - Away Logan Webb Connor Seabold 6/8/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson 6/9/2023 Cubs - Home Anthony DeSclafani Marcus Stroman

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.