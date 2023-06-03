A couple of hot hitters, LaMonte Wade Jr and Adley Rutschman, will be on display when the San Francisco Giants play the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at 10:05 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

The favored Giants have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +110. The game's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -135 +110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Giants have four wins against the spread in their last nine chances.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have put together an 11-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 40.7% of those games).

San Francisco has a record of 7-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (36.8% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Giants a 57.4% chance to win.

San Francisco has had an over/under set by bookmakers 57 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-27-4).

The Giants have a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-14 12-15 13-16 15-13 18-23 10-6

