Saturday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (28-29) and the Baltimore Orioles (36-21) at Oracle Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Giants taking home the win. Game time is at 10:05 PM ET on June 3.

The Giants will look to Alex Cobb (4-2) against the Orioles and Kyle Bradish (2-1).

Giants vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Giants have four wins against the spread in their last nine chances.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 11, or 40.7%, of those games.

San Francisco has entered 19 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 7-12 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 57.4% chance to win.

San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with 259 total runs scored this season.

The Giants' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule