Giants vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (28-29) and the Baltimore Orioles (36-21) at Oracle Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Giants taking home the win. Game time is at 10:05 PM ET on June 3.
The Giants will look to Alex Cobb (4-2) against the Orioles and Kyle Bradish (2-1).
Giants vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Giants vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Orioles 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Giants have four wins against the spread in their last nine chances.
- The Giants have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 11, or 40.7%, of those games.
- San Francisco has entered 19 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 7-12 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 57.4% chance to win.
- San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with 259 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|@ Brewers
|L 7-5
|Alex Cobb vs Colin Rea
|May 29
|Pirates
|W 14-4
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Rich Hill
|May 30
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|John Brebbia vs Johan Oviedo
|May 31
|Pirates
|L 9-4
|Alex Wood vs Mitch Keller
|June 2
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Logan Webb vs Dean Kremer
|June 3
|Orioles
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Kyle Bradish
|June 4
|Orioles
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Tyler Wells
|June 6
|@ Rockies
|-
|Alex Wood vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 7
|@ Rockies
|-
|Logan Webb vs Connor Seabold
|June 8
|@ Rockies
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Chase Anderson
|June 9
|Cubs
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Marcus Stroman
