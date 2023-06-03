Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Stephenson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Stephenson has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 19:00 on the ice per game.

Stephenson has a goal in 16 games this year through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Stephenson has a point in 47 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points 10 times.

Stephenson has an assist in 37 of 81 games this season, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

Stephenson's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 81 Games 4 65 Points 0 16 Goals 0 49 Assists 0

