Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Orioles - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Crawford and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (125 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish on June 3 at 10:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .196 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 48.4% of his 31 games this season, with more than one hit in 9.7% of them.
- In 12.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has an RBI in eight of 31 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in seven of 31 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.139
|.282
|OBP
|.205
|.371
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Orioles are sending Bradish (2-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.89 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 3.89 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
