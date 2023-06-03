Brandon Crawford and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (125 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish on June 3 at 10:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .196 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 48.4% of his 31 games this season, with more than one hit in 9.7% of them.

In 12.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has an RBI in eight of 31 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in seven of 31 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .200 AVG .139 .282 OBP .205 .371 SLG .333 2 XBH 3 2 HR 2 6 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 12/3 2 SB 1 Home Away 17 GP 14 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings