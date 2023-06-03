Alex Pietrangelo will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers meet on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Pietrangelo intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

  • Pietrangelo has averaged 23:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +13).
  • In 10 of 73 games this year, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
  • Pietrangelo has a point in 35 of 73 games this season, with multiple points in 13 of them.
  • In 30 of 73 games this year, Pietrangelo has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.
  • The implied probability is 50% that Pietrangelo hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Panthers

  • The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida
73 Games 4
54 Points 0
11 Goals 0
43 Assists 0

