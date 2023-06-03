Alex Pietrangelo Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Final Game 1
Alex Pietrangelo will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers meet on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Pietrangelo intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Alex Pietrangelo vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Panthers
Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights
- Pietrangelo has averaged 23:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +13).
- In 10 of 73 games this year, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Pietrangelo has a point in 35 of 73 games this season, with multiple points in 13 of them.
- In 30 of 73 games this year, Pietrangelo has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability is 50% that Pietrangelo hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|73
|Games
|4
|54
|Points
|0
|11
|Goals
|0
|43
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.