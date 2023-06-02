Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Orioles - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Haniger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is hitting .239 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Haniger has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this year (16 of 30), with at least two hits eight times (26.7%).
- He has homered in four games this season (13.3%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.7% of his games this season, Haniger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year (11 of 30), with two or more runs five times (16.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.267
|OBP
|.235
|.259
|SLG
|.647
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (30.8%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.25 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer (5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.58), 60th in WHIP (1.441), and 58th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.