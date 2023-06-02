The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

  • Haniger is hitting .239 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • Haniger has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this year (16 of 30), with at least two hits eight times (26.7%).
  • He has homered in four games this season (13.3%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 36.7% of his games this season, Haniger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year (11 of 30), with two or more runs five times (16.7%).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
.222 AVG .235
.267 OBP .235
.259 SLG .647
1 XBH 3
0 HR 2
3 RBI 5
7/2 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 13
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.25 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kremer (5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.58), 60th in WHIP (1.441), and 58th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
