The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is hitting .239 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Haniger has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this year (16 of 30), with at least two hits eight times (26.7%).

He has homered in four games this season (13.3%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.7% of his games this season, Haniger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year (11 of 30), with two or more runs five times (16.7%).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .222 AVG .235 .267 OBP .235 .259 SLG .647 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 3 RBI 5 7/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 13 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings