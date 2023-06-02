Mike Yastrzemski -- batting .257 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on June 2 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .262 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.

In 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%) Yastrzemski has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (27.0%).

He has homered in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Yastrzemski has driven home a run in 10 games this season (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games.

He has scored in 20 of 37 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .357 AVG .241 .372 OBP .305 .524 SLG .519 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 4 RBI 10 8/1 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 20 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (65.0%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings