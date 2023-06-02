Mike Yastrzemski -- batting .257 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on June 2 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski is batting .262 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%) Yastrzemski has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (27.0%).
  • He has homered in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Yastrzemski has driven home a run in 10 games this season (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games.
  • He has scored in 20 of 37 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
.357 AVG .241
.372 OBP .305
.524 SLG .519
5 XBH 7
1 HR 4
4 RBI 10
8/1 K/BB 16/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 20
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (65.0%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.25 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.58), 60th in WHIP (1.441), and 58th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
