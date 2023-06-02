Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Orioles - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Yastrzemski -- batting .257 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on June 2 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .262 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.
- In 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%) Yastrzemski has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (27.0%).
- He has homered in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Yastrzemski has driven home a run in 10 games this season (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 20 of 37 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.357
|AVG
|.241
|.372
|OBP
|.305
|.524
|SLG
|.519
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|10
|8/1
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (75.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (65.0%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.25 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.58), 60th in WHIP (1.441), and 58th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
