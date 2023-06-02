LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Orioles - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .356 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on June 2 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Pirates.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 45 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .410.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
- Wade will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 during his last outings.
- Wade has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 51 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.5% of them.
- In 13.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this season (25.5%), Wade has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in four games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.233
|.406
|OBP
|.468
|.585
|SLG
|.465
|7
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|5
|11/10
|K/BB
|14/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (29.6%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.25 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Orioles will send Kremer (5-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 54th, 1.441 WHIP ranks 60th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
