LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .356 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on June 2 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Pirates.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 45 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .410.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.

Wade will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 during his last outings.

Wade has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 51 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.5% of them.

In 13.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this season (25.5%), Wade has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 21 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 .283 AVG .233 .406 OBP .468 .585 SLG .465 7 XBH 4 4 HR 3 8 RBI 5 11/10 K/BB 14/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 27 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (29.6%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings