LaMonte Wade Jr -- with an on-base percentage of .356 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on June 2 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Pirates.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade has 45 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .410.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
  • Wade will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 during his last outings.
  • Wade has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 51 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.5% of them.
  • In 13.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 13 games this season (25.5%), Wade has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 21 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 14
.283 AVG .233
.406 OBP .468
.585 SLG .465
7 XBH 4
4 HR 3
8 RBI 5
11/10 K/BB 14/16
0 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 27
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%)
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (29.6%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.25 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • The Orioles will send Kremer (5-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 54th, 1.441 WHIP ranks 60th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
