J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Orioles - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Pirates.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 49 hits, batting .282 this season with 17 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Davis has had a hit in 30 of 51 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits 15 times (29.4%).
- He has gone deep in nine games this year (17.6%), homering in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.4% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.241
|AVG
|.340
|.318
|OBP
|.421
|.362
|SLG
|.660
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (50.0%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer (5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 54th, 1.441 WHIP ranks 60th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 58th.
