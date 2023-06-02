The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Pirates.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 49 hits, batting .282 this season with 17 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Davis has had a hit in 30 of 51 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits 15 times (29.4%).

He has gone deep in nine games this year (17.6%), homering in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.4% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .241 AVG .340 .318 OBP .421 .362 SLG .660 3 XBH 6 2 HR 5 7 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 24 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

