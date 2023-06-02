Giants vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 2
The San Francisco Giants (28-28) host the Baltimore Orioles (35-21) to start a three-game series at Oracle Park, with first pitch at 10:15 PM ET on Friday. The Giants are coming off a series defeat to the Pirates, and the Orioles a series loss to the Guardians.
The Giants will look to Logan Webb (4-5) versus the Orioles and Dean Kremer (5-2).
Giants vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (4-5, 3.12 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (5-2, 4.58 ERA)
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb
- The Giants will hand the ball to Webb (4-5) for his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.12 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .240 in 11 games this season.
- He's going for his eighth straight quality start.
- Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer
- Kremer (5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .291 against him.
- Kremer has four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Kremer will aim to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.58), 60th in WHIP (1.441), and 58th in K/9 (7.3).
