The San Francisco Giants (28-28) host the Baltimore Orioles (35-21) to start a three-game series at Oracle Park, with first pitch at 10:15 PM ET on Friday. The Giants are coming off a series defeat to the Pirates, and the Orioles a series loss to the Guardians.

The Giants will look to Logan Webb (4-5) versus the Orioles and Dean Kremer (5-2).

Giants vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

10:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (4-5, 3.12 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (5-2, 4.58 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants will hand the ball to Webb (4-5) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.12 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .240 in 11 games this season.

He's going for his eighth straight quality start.

Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

Kremer (5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .291 against him.

Kremer has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Kremer will aim to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.58), 60th in WHIP (1.441), and 58th in K/9 (7.3).

