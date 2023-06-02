Player prop betting options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Adley Rutschman and others are available in the San Francisco Giants-Baltimore Orioles matchup at Oracle Park on Friday, starting at 10:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Webb Stats

The Giants will hand the ball to Logan Webb (4-5) for his 12th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his seven-game quality start streak.

Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

The 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.12), 20th in WHIP (1.083), and 27th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 11 1 vs. Marlins May. 20 6.0 4 0 0 7 2 at Diamondbacks May. 14 7.0 3 1 1 3 3 vs. Nationals May. 9 7.0 9 1 1 7 1 at Astros May. 3 7.2 5 2 2 5 2

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Wade Stats

Wade has 45 hits with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 35 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.410/.446 so far this year.

Wade hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles and a walk.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 31 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates May. 29 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 58 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs, 43 walks and 28 RBI.

He has a slash line of .289/.411/.443 on the year.

Rutschman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .556 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 31 4-for-5 1 0 1 4 vs. Guardians May. 30 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rangers May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 26 3-for-3 1 1 1 6

Ryan Mountcastle Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Mountcastle Stats

Ryan Mountcastle has 53 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .233/.269/.441 on the season.

Mountcastle Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 28 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

