On Friday, June 2 at 10:15 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants (28-28) host the Baltimore Orioles (35-21) at Oracle Park in the series opener. Logan Webb will get the nod for the Giants, while Dean Kremer will take the hill for the Orioles.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Orioles +135 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Giants vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (4-5, 3.12 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (5-2, 4.58 ERA)

Giants vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 11 out of the 26 games, or 42.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have gone 3-5 (winning only 37.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Giants have a 2-3 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (56%) in those games.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Giants vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 4th

