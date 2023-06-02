Logan Webb will start for the San Francisco Giants on Friday against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 76 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 12th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Giants' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

San Francisco has the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (257 total runs).

The Giants rank 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Giants strike out 9.8 times per game, the second-worst mark in the majors.

The 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

San Francisco has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.290).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Webb (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Webb is trying to build upon a seventh-game quality start streak in this game.

Webb will look to build on a 12-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per appearance).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Brewers W 3-1 Away Logan Webb Corbin Burnes 5/28/2023 Brewers L 7-5 Away Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/29/2023 Pirates W 14-4 Home Anthony DeSclafani Rich Hill 5/30/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Home John Brebbia Johan Oviedo 5/31/2023 Pirates L 9-4 Home Alex Wood Mitch Keller 6/2/2023 Orioles - Home Logan Webb Dean Kremer 6/3/2023 Orioles - Home Alex Cobb Kyle Bradish 6/4/2023 Orioles - Home Anthony DeSclafani Tyler Wells 6/6/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Wood Dinelson Lamet 6/7/2023 Rockies - Away Logan Webb Connor Seabold 6/8/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.