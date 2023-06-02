Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants take the field on Friday at Oracle Park against Dean Kremer, who is starting for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 10:15 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Orioles +135 moneyline odds. An 8-run over/under is set in the contest.

Giants vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -160 +135 8 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Giants are 4-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have compiled an 11-15 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 42.3% of those games).

San Francisco has a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Giants a 61.5% chance to win.

In the 56 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-26-4).

The Giants have covered 50% of their games this season, going 4-4-0 ATS.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-13 12-15 13-16 15-12 18-22 10-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.