Friday's game between the San Francisco Giants (28-28) and Baltimore Orioles (35-21) going head to head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 10:15 PM ET on June 2.

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (4-5, 3.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Dean Kremer (5-2, 4.58 ERA).

Giants vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Giants vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have four wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

This season, the Giants have won 11 out of the 26 games, or 42.3%, in which they've been favored.

San Francisco has a record of 3-5 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 61.5% chance to win.

San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with 257 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule