Brandon Crawford -- hitting .267 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on June 2 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .198 with four doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 15 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 30), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has had at least one RBI in 26.7% of his games this season (eight of 30), with more than one RBI three times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven games this year (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .200 AVG .139 .282 OBP .205 .371 SLG .333 2 XBH 3 2 HR 2 6 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 12/3 2 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 14 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

