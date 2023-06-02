Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Orioles - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Crawford -- hitting .267 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on June 2 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .198 with four doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 15 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 30), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has had at least one RBI in 26.7% of his games this season (eight of 30), with more than one RBI three times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven games this year (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.139
|.282
|OBP
|.205
|.371
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.25 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Kremer (5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 54th, 1.441 WHIP ranks 60th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 58th.
