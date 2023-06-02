Brandon Crawford -- hitting .267 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on June 2 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Read More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is hitting .198 with four doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Crawford has picked up a hit in 15 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 30), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Crawford has had at least one RBI in 26.7% of his games this season (eight of 30), with more than one RBI three times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In seven games this year (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.200 AVG .139
.282 OBP .205
.371 SLG .333
2 XBH 3
2 HR 2
6 RBI 4
10/4 K/BB 12/3
2 SB 1
16 GP 14
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.25 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Kremer (5-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 54th, 1.441 WHIP ranks 60th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 58th.
