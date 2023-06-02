How to Watch Auto Racing Streaming Live - Friday, June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:38 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Need more auto racing in your life? Well, you're in luck. The race slate on Friday, June 2 includes Formula 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and NHRA Drag Racing action that can be watched on Fubo. For a complete list, along with info on how to watch or live stream it all, check out the article below.
Auto Racing Streaming Live Today
Watch the Spain Grand Prix - Practice 1
- Series: Formula 1
- Game Time: 7:25 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch the Spain Grand Prix - Practice 2
- Series: Formula 1
- Game Time: 10:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch the Toyota 200 - Qualifying
- Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch the New England Nationals - Qualifying
- Series: NHRA Drag Racing
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
