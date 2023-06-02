How to Watch the Aces vs. Dream Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
The Las Vegas Aces (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Atlanta Dream (2-2) on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ION.
Aces vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ION
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Key Stats for Aces vs. Dream
- Last year, Las Vegas recorded 8.9 more points per game (90.4) than Atlanta gave up (81.5).
- The Aces had a 25-4 record last season when scoring more than 81.5 points.
- Last season, Las Vegas had a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 43.2% of shots Atlanta's opponents made.
- The Aces had a 21-4 straight-up record in games they shot better than 43.2% from the field.
- Las Vegas' 36.1% three-point shooting percentage last season was just 1.3 percentage points higher than opponents of Atlanta shot from deep (34.8%).
- The Aces had a 13-6 record when the team hit more than 34.8% of their three-point attempts.
- Las Vegas and Atlanta rebounded at exactly the same rate last season (35.4 boards per game).
