The Las Vegas Aces (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Atlanta Dream (2-2) on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ION.

The game has no line set.

Aces vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ION

Aces vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 87 Dream 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 166.3

Aces vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas put together a 15-20-0 record against the spread last year.

In Las Vegas' games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces surrendered 84.1 points per game last year (ninth-ranked in WNBA), but they really shined offensively, averaging 90.4 points per game (best).

Las Vegas ranked third-worst in the WNBA with 36.2 rebounds allowed per game, but helped offset that by ranking third-best in the league averaging 35.4 rebounds per contest.

The Aces ranked third-worst in the WNBA with 12.6 forced turnovers per game, but they helped negate that by ranking best in the league committing 11.1 turnovers per contest.

The Aces thrived in terms of three-point shooting last season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in treys per game (9.5) and best in three-point percentage (36.1%).

When it came to three-pointers, the Aces struggled defensively, as they ranked worst in the league in three-pointers allowed (9.1 per game) and third-worst in three-point percentage allowed (35.6%).

Las Vegas attempted 43.8 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.4% of the shots it took (and 70.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 26.4 three-pointers per contest, which were 37.6% of its shots (and 29.5% of the team's buckets).

