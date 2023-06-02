Aces vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At Gateway Center Arena on Friday, June 2, 2023, the Las Vegas Aces (4-0) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Atlanta Dream (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ION.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Dream matchup.
Aces vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Aces vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-12)
|173.5
|-800
|+575
|BetMGM
|Aces (-12.5)
|173.5
|-900
|+575
|PointsBet
|Aces (-12.5)
|172.5
|-800
|+475
|Tipico
|Aces (-10.5)
|171.5
|-800
|+360
Aces vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Aces went 15-20-0 ATS last season.
- The Dream covered 11 times in 25 games with a spread last year.
- Last season, 16 Aces games went over the point total.
- In Dream games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.
