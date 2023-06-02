At Gateway Center Arena on Friday, June 2, 2023, the Las Vegas Aces (4-0) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Atlanta Dream (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ION.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Dream matchup.

Aces vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Aces vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Aces went 15-20-0 ATS last season.

The Dream covered 11 times in 25 games with a spread last year.

Last season, 16 Aces games went over the point total.

In Dream games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.