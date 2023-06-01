With an over/under of 7.5 wins, the Las Vegas Raiders will look to avoid finishing the season below .500 in 2023.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Raiders' win total this season? Head to DraftKings and sign up with our link for a first-time depositor bonus!

Raiders: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 +130 -150 43.5%

Sign up now to bet on the Raiders' win total with DraftKings!

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, eight Raiders games hit the over.

Las Vegas had the 12th-ranked offense last year (352.5 yards per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with 365.6 yards allowed per game.

The Raiders went 4-4 at home last season, but they won only two games on the road.

As the underdog, Las Vegas picked up just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 4-6.

The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Raiders Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo racked up 2,437 passing yards (221.5 per game) with a 67.2% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 16 touchdowns with four interceptions.

A year ago Josh Jacobs churned out 1,653 rushing yards (97.2 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns. He tacked on 53 catches for 400 yards .

Last season Davante Adams was targeted 180 times and collected 100 catches for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Last season, Maxx Crosby collected 12.5 sacks, 22.0 TFL and 87 tackles.

Amik Robertson picked off two passes and tacked on 38 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended last season.

Watch the Raiders this season on Fubo!

Las Vegas 2023 Strength of Schedule

The Raiders are playing the 10th-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

Las Vegas will square off in 10 games in 2023 against teams with winning records in 2022 (four of those teams won 12 or more games and four of them tallied fewer than six wins).

The Raiders will go up against eight returning playoff teams and six teams with negative playoff odds in 2023.

Raiders Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +360

+360 Odds to Win the AFC West: +1100

+1100 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6500

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.