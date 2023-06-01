The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) ahead of their NBA Finals game 1 with the Miami Heat (44-38) currently includes only one player. The playoff matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, June 1 from Ball Arena.

The Nuggets enter this contest after a 113-111 win against the Lakers on Monday. Nikola Jokic's team-high 30 points led the Nuggets in the win.

The Heat's most recent outing on Monday ended in a 103-84 victory over the Celtics. Jimmy Butler's team-leading 28 points paced the Heat in the victory.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Denver puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Nuggets have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 117.5 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 115.8 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

In their past 10 games, the Heat are putting up 107.2 points per game, compared to their season average of 109.5.

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat rank 25th in the league averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 219

