The Sacramento Kings (39-26) currently have +8000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship as they head into a matchup on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, March 11 at 10:00 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Kings NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +8000 14th Bet $100 to win $8000 To Make the Finals +3500 - Bet $100 to win $3500

Think the Kings can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings Standings Information

The Kings are currently the third seed in the Western Conference, 6.5 games behind the conference-leading Nuggets, and would play the sixth-seeded Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

Team Games Back 1 Denver Nuggets - 2 Memphis Grizzlies 6.5 3 Sacramento Kings 6.5 4 Phoenix Suns 9.0 5 Los Angeles Clippers 12.0 6 Golden State Warriors 12.5 7 Minnesota Timberwolves 12.5 8 Dallas Mavericks 12.5 9 Los Angeles Lakers 14.0 10 New Orleans Pelicans 14.0

Kings Team Stats

This season, the Kings have a 39-26 record so far.

The Kings have a 21-13 record at home and an 18-13 record on the road.

The Kings are 29-13 in games they were listed as the favorite, and 10-13 in games they were listed as underdogs.

The Kings have eight wins in one-possession games (in 15 opportunities), and 16 wins in 27 games decided by two possessions or less.

The Kings have secured seven wins when favored by three points or fewer (7-7), and they have a 22-6 record in tilts when favored by more than three points.

When underdogs by three or fewer points this season, the Kings have sported a 4-4 record. They are 6-9 when underdogs by more than three points.

Kings Player Awards Odds

Most Valuable Player: De'Aaron Fox (+50000, eighth in NBA)

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kings' Top Players

The Kings leader in rebounds and assist is Domantas Sabonis, who pulls down 12.3 rebounds and distributes 7.0 assists per game along with scoring 19.0 points per contest.

De'Aaron Fox leads Sacramento in scoring, averaging 25.5 per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Kevin Huerter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Huerter is Sacramento's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Keegan Murray leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.