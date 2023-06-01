According to sportsbooks, the Utah Jazz (33-36) have +50000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship. Next on their schedule is a matchup on Saturday, March 18 at home against the Boston Celtics, tipping at 9:00 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jazz NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +50000 20th Bet $100 to win $50000 To Make the Finals +25000 - Bet $100 to win $25000

Think the Jazz can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jazz Standings Information

The Jazz would not make the playoffs if the regular season ended today, as the No. 11 squad in the Western Conference, tied with the No. Lakers.

Team Games Back 6 Dallas Mavericks 11.5 7 Golden State Warriors 11.5 8 Minnesota Timberwolves 12.5 9 Oklahoma City Thunder 13.0 10 Los Angeles Lakers 13.5 11 Utah Jazz 13.5 12 New Orleans Pelicans 14.0 13 Portland Trail Blazers 16.0 14 Houston Rockets 29.0 15 San Antonio Spurs 29.0

Jazz Team Stats

The Jazz have put together a 33-36 record so far this season.

The Jazz have a 20-13 record at home and a 13-23 record on the road.

The Jazz have a 16-16 record in games they were listed as the favorite, and a 17-20 record in games they were listed as underdogs.

In one-possession games, the Jazz are 9-6. And they are 15-16 in games decided by six points or fewer.

As three-point (or fewer) favorites this season, the Jazz have registered a 4-5 record. They are 12-11 when favored by more than three points.

The Jazz are 6-4 this season when playing as underdogs by three points or fewer, and 11-16 when underdogs by more than three points.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Jazz's Top Players

Lauri Markkanen leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 25.4 points per game to go with 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Walker Kessler is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.3 per game, while Jordan Clarkson is its best passer, averaging 4.4 assists in each contest.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Markkanen, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

The Utah steals leader is Kelly Olynyk, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kessler, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.