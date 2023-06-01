The San Francisco 49ers were defeated in the Conference Championship last season after going 13-4 in the regular season. They carry an over/under of 10.5 wins for 2023.

49ers: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 10.5 -120 +100 54.5%

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco compiled an 11-6-0 ATS record last year.

The 49ers and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.

San Francisco excelled on both offense and defense last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers went 8-1 at home last season and 5-3 away from home.

As underdogs, San Francisco had only one win (1-1) versus its 12-3 record when favored.

49ers Impact Players

Last season Brock Purdy totaled 1,374 passing yards (152.7 per game) while going 114-for-170 (67.1%) and throwing for 13 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Christian McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards on 244 carries (67.0 yards per game) and scored eight touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 43.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 85 passes for 741 yards and five TDs.

Last year Brandon Aiyuk was targeted 114 times and recorded 78 catches for 1,015 yards with eight touchdowns.

Last season, Nick Bosa piled up 18.5 sacks, 19.0 TFL and 50 tackles.

Last season, Tashaun Gipson reeled in five interceptions and added 61 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and eight passes defended.

San Francisco 2023 Strength of Schedule

The 49ers will face the 15th-ranked schedule in the league, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (147).

In 2023, San Francisco will match up with 10 teams that had winning records last season, including four that won 12 or more games, while facing four squads that accumulated five or fewer wins a year ago.

The 49ers have 10 teams who made the playoffs last year on their schedule in 2023, and will play seven games against teams favored to make the playoffs this year.

49ers Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: -425

-425 Odds to Win the NFC West: -150

-150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

