On Wednesday, Wilmer Flores (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Mitch Keller TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .232 with six doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

In 21 of 41 games this season (51.2%) Flores has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.6%).

He has homered in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 41), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.8% of his games this year, Flores has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 13 of 41 games (31.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .245 AVG .279 .288 OBP .340 .551 SLG .442 7 XBH 3 4 HR 2 8 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 19 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings