On Wednesday, Wilmer Flores (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores is batting .232 with six doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
  • In 21 of 41 games this season (51.2%) Flores has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.6%).
  • He has homered in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 41), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.8% of his games this year, Flores has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 13 of 41 games (31.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
.245 AVG .279
.288 OBP .340
.551 SLG .442
7 XBH 3
4 HR 2
8 RBI 3
11/3 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 19
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • The Pirates are sending Keller (6-1) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.01 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.01), 13th in WHIP (1.034), and seventh in K/9 (11.1) among pitchers who qualify.
