Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Wilmer Flores (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Pirates Player Props
|Giants vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Giants vs Pirates
|Giants vs Pirates Odds
|Giants vs Pirates Prediction
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .232 with six doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- In 21 of 41 games this season (51.2%) Flores has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.6%).
- He has homered in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 41), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.8% of his games this year, Flores has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 13 of 41 games (31.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.245
|AVG
|.279
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.551
|SLG
|.442
|7
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates are sending Keller (6-1) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.01 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.01), 13th in WHIP (1.034), and seventh in K/9 (11.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.