Mitch Haniger -- with a slugging percentage of .537 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on May 31 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is hitting .245 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Haniger has had a hit in 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%), including multiple hits eight times (27.6%).

He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Haniger has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.2%.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .222 AVG .235 .267 OBP .235 .259 SLG .647 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 3 RBI 5 7/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 13 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

