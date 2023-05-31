Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Mitch Haniger -- with a slugging percentage of .537 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on May 31 at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is hitting .245 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Haniger has had a hit in 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%), including multiple hits eight times (27.6%).
- He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Haniger has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.2%.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.267
|OBP
|.235
|.259
|SLG
|.647
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (30.8%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
- Keller (6-1 with a 3.01 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.01), 13th in WHIP (1.034), and seventh in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers.
