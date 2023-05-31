Mitch Haniger -- with a slugging percentage of .537 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on May 31 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

  • Haniger is hitting .245 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.
  • Haniger has had a hit in 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%), including multiple hits eight times (27.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Haniger has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.2%.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
.222 AVG .235
.267 OBP .235
.259 SLG .647
1 XBH 3
0 HR 2
3 RBI 5
7/2 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 13
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
  • Keller (6-1 with a 3.01 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.01), 13th in WHIP (1.034), and seventh in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers.
